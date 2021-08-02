Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,377 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

