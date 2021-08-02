Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 182.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,658 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Forma Therapeutics worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $22.89 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

