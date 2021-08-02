Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after buying an additional 247,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $126.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

