Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $257.83 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $184.92 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

