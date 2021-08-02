Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 319.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.