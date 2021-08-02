Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,251,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 102,012 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

