Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

NYSE WBS opened at $48.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

