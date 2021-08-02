Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,985 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of BUD opened at $62.98 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 25.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.