Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Service Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.13 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.