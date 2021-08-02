Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

