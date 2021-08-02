Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 64.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Nuance Communications by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after buying an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 568,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,828,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,746.37 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.