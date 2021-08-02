Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $5,683,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1,216.6% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,939,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,630 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 81.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 196,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 217.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 555,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAF opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

