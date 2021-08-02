Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $5,683,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1,216.6% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,939,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,630 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 81.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 196,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 217.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 555,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EAF opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89.
In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
