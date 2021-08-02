Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GMS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $50.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

