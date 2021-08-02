Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,217,107. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $37.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

