Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cango at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cango alerts:

CANG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

CANG stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13. Cango Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.