Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $305.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.62 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

