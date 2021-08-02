Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,884 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,734,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after acquiring an additional 804,941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $51.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,111,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

