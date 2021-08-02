Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,063 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 358.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.18. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

