Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

