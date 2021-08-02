Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.52. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

