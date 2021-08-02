Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $87,957,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $326.73 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.60.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

