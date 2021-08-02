Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 124.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 103.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

EXLS stock opened at $113.22 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

