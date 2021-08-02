Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,613 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after buying an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

