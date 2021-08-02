Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,769 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $33,848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $31,495,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of WSC opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

