Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

NTRS stock opened at $112.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

