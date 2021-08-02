Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 509.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.67. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

