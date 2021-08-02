Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 190.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Stericycle by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

