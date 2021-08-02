Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,643 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

