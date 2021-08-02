Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,547 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $22,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

