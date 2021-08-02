Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,885 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.