Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 130,311 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,311 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $310,069,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $174,002,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $140,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILI. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

