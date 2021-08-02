Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 23,269 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of LendingTree worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

TREE stock opened at $195.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -282.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

