Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 38,786 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $389.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.40. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $394.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

