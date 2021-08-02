Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 76,361 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cars.com worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 65.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

NYSE CARS opened at $12.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

