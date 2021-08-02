Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.23 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

