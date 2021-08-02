Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

SLAB stock opened at $148.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

