Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vocera Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VCRA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

NYSE VCRA opened at $41.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -246.81 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.