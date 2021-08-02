Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,074,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 over the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RETA opened at $125.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

