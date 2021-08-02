Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of World Fuel Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after buying an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,063,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 820,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 106,680 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $34.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

