Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price target from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.04 ($75.34).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €56.18 ($66.09). 1,241,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.