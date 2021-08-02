Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €66.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.89 ($75.17).

Shares of VNA opened at €56.18 ($66.09) on Monday. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

