Vortex Defi (VTX) One Day Volume Hits $4,965.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $42,761.41 and $4,965.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

