Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00006469 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $567.41 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00823425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars.

