Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $933.48 million, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

