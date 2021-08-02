W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $492.00 at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $492.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.09.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $440.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.77. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $335.16 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

