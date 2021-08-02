WABnetwork Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $132,304.05 and approximately $42.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 106.8% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

