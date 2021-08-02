Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $32,291.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 54.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00101806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00139167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,410.99 or 1.00490186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00850719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 900,089,098 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.