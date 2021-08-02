Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.32 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $43.32 million and $3.55 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.44 or 0.06676143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00131908 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,197,266 coins and its circulating supply is 77,476,234 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

