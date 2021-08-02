Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $129.67 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Wanchain has a market cap of $129.67 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033382 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00241439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00033635 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.64 or 0.02578703 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,445,312 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

