WandX (WAND) Price Down 61.1% Over Last Week

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One WandX coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 61.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WandX has a market capitalization of $80,107.33 and $434.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.95 or 0.00807891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00095130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041069 BTC.

About WandX

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.